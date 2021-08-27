Advertisement

Las Vegas massacre memorial panel focusing on victim stories

In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier. A panel planning a permanent memorial at the Las Vegas site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history is focusing on stories about the more than 58 people killed by gunfire and thousands left wounded and emotionally scarred, and on lessons learned. The 1 October Memorial Committee told Clark County lawmakers on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that focus groups indicated the project should avoid political topics and personal details about the shooter. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A panel planning a permanent memorial at the Las Vegas site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history is focusing on stories about the more than 58 people killed and thousands left wounded and emotionally scarred, as well as on lessons learned.

The 1 October Memorial Committee told Clark County lawmakers on Wednesday that focus groups indicated the project should avoid political topics and personal details about the shooter.

More than half of respondents to a second online questionnaire thought the memorial should include references to country music and about 40% said visitors should be able to leave a personalized memento. 

