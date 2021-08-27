Holocaust survivor reclaims his story

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s taken much of his life to recover an identity stolen from him as a child slave and survivor of the death camps of Nazi Germany, but a *Sparks man is finally able to tell his story and reclaim his true name.

“Here in town I know a lot of people, but they don’t know me, he tells us. “They just know me as ‘Tim’. Tim, that’s it. By any other name they wouldn’t know who I am.”

His name in fact is Mitka, Mitka Kalinski, an identity hidden for years even from himself, stolen at an early age, during a childhood that witnessed and experienced horrors the rest of us can barely imagine. A past even close friends couldn’t guess.

“By you looking at me on the street you would never know because I’m that kind of guy. I’m full of jokes.”

He was born into a Jewish family in Poland, who fled to Ukraine at the beginning of World War II. His early childhood memories contain a list of the worst Nazi atrocities, the mass executions at Babi Yar, the death camps of Dachau, Buchenwald, Birkenau and finally from Pffanwald as a still young child taken as a slave by a Nazi officer.

“It was not his intention to save my life. He was greedy. He wanted a little boy, a little boy for his own use.”

Deprived, abused, given a new name by his captors he worked long days on the man’s farm. Not even the end of the war brought freedom. That finally came in 1949. Two years later he came to the US under the Displaced Persons Act. He met and married his wife, Adrienne, in upstate New York, but hid what he knew of his past even

“In my mind--we were both young--she wouldn’t want me. I didn’t lie to her, but I didn’t tell her the life I had in Germany.”>

They moved to Sparks in 1959. Illiterate from a childhood spent in captivity, but with a natural talent for manual skills he worked for years on local construction projects. They raised a family, lived a typical American life, but he hid his lack of education.

“I love my kids dearly, but I never told them that I had no schooling. I never told them that. It’s so embarrassing even to tell you that.”

“A legal issue with a disability claim finally convinced him to tell his wife what he knew of his life. She began keeping a journal. With the help of others they began recovering the story of his life, eventually confronting those who had enslaved him, reclaiming his Jewish heritage and, in 1997, a reunion with a long lost sister.

It has been a remarkable journey, now told in a newly released book about his life, “Mitka’s Secret.” More than a story of survival, it’s a testament to the resiliency and triumph of the human spirit.

“This book is going to help a lot, I hope, to understand.”

