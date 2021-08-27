Healing through Health campaign launches in support of Washoe County students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Education Alliance of Washoe County is launching a new program to support the health and well-being of students. Healing through Health expands on the organization’s existing grant program, Kids in Motion, by offering mental health resources as well as physical and nutrition education resources.

According to Education Alliance, more than 15,000 Washoe County School District students remained on full distance learning throughout the entire 2020-21 school year. The Healing through Health program is in direct response to the physical and mental toll that the pandemic has had on students.

A fundraiser was held Thursday night at the new Sparks Water Bar to raise awareness about the program, which will run through October. For more information, visit Education Alliance’s website.

