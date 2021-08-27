Gov. Sisolak orders Nevada flags to half-staff for Afghan victims

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags on state property lowed to half-staff to honor U.S. military members killed in an Afghanistan terror attack Thursday at the Kabul airport.

Like President Joe Biden’s proclamation, it has flags lowered until sunset on Aug. 30.

“Today, we will lower the flags to remember and honor those U.S. service members and other victims and their loved ones,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We condemn these terrorist attacks and pray that the friends and families of the victims will be comforted by the outpouring of love and charity from their respective communities and from this nation.”

