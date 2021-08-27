Final Vax Nevada Days winners picked, including $1 million prize

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Halim P. from Las Vegas won the $1 million prize in Nevada’s Vax Nevada Days, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday.

Northern Nevada had big winners as well.

Jacob G. from Reno won $100,000. Dylan T. and Tammey C., both from Reno, won $50,000 cash prizes.

Zoe C. and Tyler K., both from Reno, each won $25,000 cash prizes. Justin K. from Battle Mountain and Megan G. from Fallon each won $1,000.

Crystal R. from Fernley, Dylan M. and Parker C., both of Reno, Lyssa B. of Sparks and Emily S. of Carson City all won $5,000 college savings plans.

The final draw had 433 vaccinated people drawn as winners.

Vax Nevada Days started June 17 with $5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. State health data showed the percentage of vaccinated state residents increased about 10 percent between the time the prize pool was announced in mid-June and when it ended Thursday.

“It was a big promotion and we worked with a whole team of partners to make it happen,” Sisolak said. “So, why make such a big deal out of COVID-19 vaccines? Because, as the scientists and health care experts keep telling us, vaccines are the only way we will end this pandemic. The virus isn’t slowing down, so we can’t afford to slow our efforts either.”

