Early-morning shooting under investigation in Cold Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cold Springs. It was reported around 2:00 Friday morning.

Investigators say they are still looking for a suspect, but there is no threat to the public.

No details have been released about the number or condition of any victims.

Check back with this story for more information about this developing situation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.