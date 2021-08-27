Advertisement

Early-morning shooting under investigation in Cold Springs

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:43 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cold Springs. It was reported around 2:00 Friday morning.

Investigators say they are still looking for a suspect, but there is no threat to the public.

No details have been released about the number or condition of any victims.

Check back with this story for more information about this developing situation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
Caldor Fire: 139,410 acres, 12 percent contained
The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
Two drivers killed in U.S. 50 crash near Dayton; highway reopened
Nevada Highway Patrol
Name of woman killed in hit-and-run in Sparks released
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
James Raymond "Jimbo" Ellis
Reno man arrested after allegedly distributing more than a pound of meth