Car lands wedged between trees in crash south of Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A 62-year-old man was able to walk away from an early-morning crash in which his car became wedged between two trees.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. August 27 on SR-88 between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road.

The California Highway Patrol said the man was heading west on SR-88 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and his car went off the road. The car hit a large boulder, causing it to flip and wedge itself between two trees.

Officers said the man got himself out of the car and had minor to moderate injuries.

