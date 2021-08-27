Advertisement

Car lands wedged between trees in crash south of Tahoe

California Highway Patrol officers responded to this crash on SR-88 between Carson Pass & Woods...
California Highway Patrol officers responded to this crash on SR-88 between Carson Pass & Woods Lake Rd. on Friday, Aug. 27.(CHP - South Lake Tahoe)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A 62-year-old man was able to walk away from an early-morning crash in which his car became wedged between two trees.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. August 27 on SR-88 between Carson Pass and Woods Lake Road.

The California Highway Patrol said the man was heading west on SR-88 when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and his car went off the road. The car hit a large boulder, causing it to flip and wedge itself between two trees.

Officers said the man got himself out of the car and had minor to moderate injuries.

