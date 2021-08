DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Two drivers died Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on U.S. 50 just west of Occidental Drive at about 5 p.m.

Eastbound U.S. 50 is closed. The NHP tells drivers to expect lengthy delays ad to avoid the area.

