RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Smoke and haze will continue to dominate our weather. A light, northerly wind shift may bring a little relief late Thursday into Friday for some areas. Otherwise, a warming trend is in the forecast, pushing highs back into the 90s for the weekend, and 80s for Lake Tahoe. No precipitation is expected through next week. -Jeff