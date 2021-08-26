The story behind Regeneron

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regeneron has been available to COVID patients since November of last year. The FDA approved its use on an emergency basis with strict criteria as to who is appropriate to receive the drug.

“You’ve got to have risk factors such as age more than 65. Diabetes obesity, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, pregnancy, things like that,” says Kevin Flynn PharmD, Northern Nevada Medical Center Pharmacy Director. , Flynn says not many patients or even their doctors may know a lot about Regeneron.

He says patients must exhibit symptoms and have a ten-day window to receive the drug. He says it works by preventing the virus from entering the body’s cells, and gives the body time to develop antibodies against the disease. It is given intravenously or subcutaneously in a clinical setting. Flynn says patients report feeling better after an hour, but they are still contagious and must go home and quarantine to fully recover.

The idea he says is to keep these patients who are most likely to end up in the hospital and ICU because of COVID, out of such a scenarios.

It is not a substitute to getting the COVID vaccine.

“The vaccine protects you now,” says Flynn. “And it is lasting protection; versus this is a few weeks of protection,” he says. The treatment can be administered to those 12 years and older who weight 40-kilograms are more. That’s about 88 pounds.

The government picks up the tab for treatment. But, patients could be charged for administering the drug, and use of the emergency room. Flynn says typically an E.R. gets a call from a doctor concerned about their patient who might end up in the hospital because of COVID and asks about Regeneron.

No prescription is needed. Patients can just show up to the E.R. However, they will be thoroughly questioned, before undergoing treatment.

