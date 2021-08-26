Smoke’s other impact: It’s making us all more vulnerable to COVID

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Our smoky air is doing more than leaving us with scratchy throats and irritated eyes. It’s leaving all of us more vulnerable to the

COVID virus.

It’s really a case of double jeopardy. In the midst of a renewed wave of the pandemic, we should be spending more time outdoors. It ought to be the best, safest place for us, except, of course, at the moment it’s not. And it’s not like we even have a choice between two risks. We’re damned if we do, damned if we don’t.

The smoke we breathe in contains tiny particles which injure the air sacs in our lungs.

“It’s like an open wound,” says Dr. Farah Madhani-Lovely, Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine at Renown Health. “When you’ve got an open wound. Your body is trying to heal it, but now you’ve got a bug that’s trying to get in, which is what the virus does. It’s just looking for a host.”

But, she says, retreating inside brings us into the kind of close contact we’ve been warned about for a year and a half.

“The concentration of the virus of the virus indoors just gets heavier and that puts you at risk.”

Just what kind of impact this is having isn’t yet clear, but a study by the Desert Research Institute based on the effect of last year’s wildfire smoke--which wasn’t this bad--tells us to expect more infections.

So, we should all be concerned, but what should we do?

It starts, says the doctor, with--no surprise--getting vaccinated, but there’s more.

“You’ve got to keep your doors and windows sealed as best you can. Use air purifiers. Minimize your time outdoors so that you can not have your lungs inflamed and angry. And then try to avoid gathering indoors with other people because of your lungs are not in good shape--because of all the smoke--don’t congregate indoors because at this stage we’re all kind of vulnerable.”

