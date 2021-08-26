Reno man arrested after allegedly distributing more than a pound of meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was indicted Thursday on charges he distributed more than a pound of methamphetamine and also for having a 9mm pistol after being convicted of a felony in Nevada.

James Raymond “Jimbo” Ellis, 51, was arrested Aug. 20 by the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force.

Ellis allegedly distributed 500 grams or more of meth on Aug. 16 and allegedly had 500 grams or more to distribute on Aug. 20, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ellis has an Aug. 30 appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carla L. Baldwin. He is charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Ellis faces a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

This case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, which is comprised of members from the FBI, Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Department of Corrections.

