Reno Fire Department assisting on the California wildfires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a busy fire season and the Reno fire department is doing its part to battle the California wildfires, with RFD currently battling 5 different fires stretching from Oregon, Idaho and Northern California.

That includes the Tamarack, Caldor and Dixie Fire.

“Our friends and neighbors come and help us, and in turn we help them and in the greater scheme of things that system is across the west and maybe across the nation,” said Chief Dave Cochran, Reno Fire Department.

With 12 fire personnel scattered across the west coast, an assignment can last as long as 3 weeks, often times with a replacement crew coming in until the job gets done.

“For example, the Dixie fire has 6,000 people on it,” explained Chief Cochran. “If you can imagine 6,000 people showing up, that’s great. You got a lot of help right? But you have to feed them, they need a place to sleep, fuel and all those things existing going into a fire 2 weeks or more.”

Chief Cochran says a number of resources are put into play when it comes to managing these big fires, in turn being prepared for every scenario that can and will happen...

“We have a special unit called a Rapid Extraction module which adds a paramedic to a technical rescue team,” added Chief Cochran. “If somebody were to break an ankle in steep county, we have the people and the resources for an immediate rescue.”

It most certainly isn’t an easy job and that means ensuring the department has the proper measures in place locally before sending crews out past county lines.

“We also have a direct tag on the firefighters themselves and the engine and we have some specialized equipment and paramedics that go out and provide safety on the fire lines and were sending out people to protect our own,” said Chief Cochran. “I’m very proud of this department and the training and effort going into developing those resources and really enhance the overall safety and effectiveness of our firefighting.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.