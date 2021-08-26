Police dog helps capture Spanish Springs carjack suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office police dog helped apprehend a suspect in a series of crimes that started Wednesday morning in Spanish Springs, the sheriff’s office said.

John Steele, 31, of Angels Camp, Calif., was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges related to an alleged carjacking and other crimes.

The sheriff’s office got a report of a hit-and-run at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Talon Court.

A witness said Steele entered the passenger side of a vehicle, grabbed the driver’s cell phone and took control of the steering wheel with the victim still inside. Steele overpowered the driver and then crashed into a yard of a home on Soar Drive.

Steele then fled the crash in a vehicle he had parked in the area and went on the west side of Pyramid Highway to avoid capture, the sheriff’s office said. Steele tried another vehicle theft, but ran away after construction workers confronted him, the sheriff’s office said.

Steele ran across Pyramid Highway and through traffic. A Washoe County deputy saw Steele and gave instructions for Steele to stop, which Steele ignore. The sheriff’s canine was released and caught him.

Steele is charged with one felony count of grand theft of a motor vehicle; one felony count of robbery; one felony count of battery with intent to commit a crime; one felony count of destroying the property of another; one felony count of burglary; one felony count of possession of a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident; and one misdemeanor count of obstructing and resisting.

