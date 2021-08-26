Advertisement

Pandemic unemployment benefits expire in September

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 26, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will be transitioning back to its original unemployment insurance program. Over the past year, unemployment benefits have evolved to help those dealing with the hardships of job loss during the pandemic.

Congress had further extended the four pandemic programs back in March. These include Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and State Extended Benefits (SEB).

Each would last the original 26-week period. This change will impact 7 million Americans.

Starting on September 4, these programs will expire.

Elisa Cafferata, Director of DETR mentioned what an exciting time it is for people reentering the workforce. With the number of opportunities offered, people can find the job they have always wanted,

“There are a lot of supports available, and like I said it has been encouraging to see that a lot of folks are getting different jobs with better pay, or better flexibility, or better fit and sort of the job they always wanted, so I would encourage people to pursue that because there are certainly a lot of job openings,” Cafferata said.

For more Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation information and job search acquisitions, click here.

