Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity rate down but up in Reno-Sparks

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate is continuing a two week-long decline statewide but has reached its highest level since December in Washoe County, where new daily cases and deaths continue to rise.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday there have been 30 deaths in the Reno-Sparks area so far in August.

That compares to five each in the months of June and July. He says demand for testing also has exploded district officials can’t keep up with contact tracing.

Statewide, the latest 14-day average for the positivity rate stands at 14.1%, down from 16.4% on Aug. 13. It’s 18.9% in Washoe County.

