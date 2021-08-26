Advertisement

Nevada casinos riding hot streak, set new monthly win record

In this June 24, 2021, file photo, people crowd the casino during the opening night of the...
In this June 24, 2021, file photo, people crowd the casino during the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos set another winnings record in July, riding a streak of robust revenues that has the state reaping the tax benefit, state gambling regulators said Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada casinos set another winnings record in July, riding a streak of robust revenues that has the state reaping the tax benefit.

State regulators said Thursday that casinos statewide took in a record $1.36 billion last month. That marked the fifth straight billion-dollar month and easily topped the record $1.23 billion set in May.

A Nevada Gaming Control Board analyst noted that July had five weekends and benefitted from the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas and the return of several Cirque du Soleil shows and headline concerts.

It also experienced a jump in baccarat play by international guests. In addition to the return of leisure travelers and gamblers with coronavirus stimulus money to spend.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

