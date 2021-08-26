Name of woman killed in hit-and-run in Sparks released

SPARK, Nev. (KOLO) - NHP has released the name of the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sparks earlier this month. Early on the morning of August 6, Denise Just, 49, was hit while walking in the gore point at the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to Pyramid Way.

She was found after troopers received a report of a woman lying on the ground near the freeway. Based on evidence from the scene, investigators determined she was hit by a black or gray vehicle. A suspect vehicle has not yet been identified.

The crash is still under investigation.

