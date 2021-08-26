Incline Village schools closed Thursday due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is closing all Incline Village schools Thursday due to poor air quality caused by California wildfires.

Free breakfast and lunch “grab n’ go meals” will be available for all students from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today. The meals can be picked up at Incline Elementary School at 915 Northwood Blvd.

Schools in Reno, Sparks, and Gerlach will remain open Thursday.

