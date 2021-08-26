Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
Two drivers killed in U.S. 50 crash near Dayton; highway reopened
Police and firefighters respond to a fire at Rock Boulevard and C Street in Sparks, Nev. on...
Rock Boulevard back open in Sparks following shed fire
Thomas Joseph Balboni, Jr.,
Arrest of sex offender in standoff puts two schools into lockdown
John Steele
Police dog helps capture Spanish Springs carjack suspect
NHP responds to this crash on US-95 in Hawthorne on Aug. 6, 2021.
Hawthorne man and 9-year-old killed in head-on crash

Latest News

A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
Caldor Fire: 136,643 acres, 12% contained
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status