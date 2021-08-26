DCSD to require masks following COVID outbreak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District says students at two schools will be required to wear masks following a recent COVID outbreak.

Superintendent Keith Lewis announcing 33 COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the two weeks of August 8 – August 21, 2021. So, starting Friday, August 27, 2021, all Douglas High School and Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings inside school buildings and while on buses.

The only exceptions are those students who can produce documentation from a qualified Nevada-licensed medical professional or when actively eating and drinking.

This requirement will be in place for a minimum of 28-day calendar days. School officials are urging parents to keep sick students at home, quarantining unvaccinated students if there is a positive case in the household, and taking the time to screen your children prior to leaving for school each day.

The school district says there are confirmed COVID cases in other Douglas County schools, but the district says masks are not required at those locations at this time as they are not part of the outbreak.

