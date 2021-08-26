America and the Motorcycle exhibit to open at National Automobile Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday, August 31st, a new exhibit will open at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. It’s called America and the Motorcycle and it features dozens of bikes from virtually every era of the 20th century. With each new decade, the motorcycle adapted and took on new roles as people’s needs changed.

Executive Director of the National Automobile Museum, Philip MacDougall, says seeing these bikes up close is like stepping back in time.

“I guarantee you, when people come through here they’re going take a walk down memory lane. They’re going to be talking about motorcycles that their grandfather had, that their brother had, that their uncle had. From the early depression to World War II all the way up to 1990 when they got their first race motorcycle,” he added.

There’s also snapshots of some of the people who were influential in this history both locally and nationally. The National Automobile Museum is open 7 days a week at the corner of Lake and Mill Streets. You can find more information about admission and current exhibits on the museum’s website.

