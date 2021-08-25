Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Smoke and haze will continue to dominate the weather through the weekend. The amount of smoke will depend on fire behavior and wind shifts, although not much wind is in the forecast. That said, the afternoon breeze could improve air quality and a weak, northerly shift on Thursday and the weekend could bring a little more relief. No precipitation is in the forecast through next week. -Jeff

