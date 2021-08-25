Smoke impacts on local events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With poor air quality over the next several days, smoke is the cause behind many canceled events including ‘Rockin’ on the River at Rock park.

The event kicked off this year as part of the city of Sparks summer celebration.

“It’s just been so great engaging with the community,” said Julie Duewel, Sparks Community Relations Manager. “We were so sad to have to cancel that but really public safety is just so much more important and we just want people to be healthy so we just had to cancel unfortunately.”

The decision to cancel outdoor events has not been an easy one for many venues, with the pandemic as the main factor over the last year and now the smoke from nearby wildfires.

However, through rain, shine or smoke, one event is still holding strong this Friday.

“This friday is a happy and sad moment,” explained Steve Schroeder, Food Truck Friday Founder. “We’ve been doing this all summer and this summer has gone by fast. We’re so glad we got to do it, to have food truck friday. It’s our last one for the season. We’ve got 35 different vendors here for you to choose from.”

While ‘Rockin’ on the River won’t be rescheduled since it’s the city of Sparks last event, Duewel says you can catch it again next summer.

“I know a lot of people have asked can we have them once a week instead of once a month,” added Duewel. “So we’re debating that right now and we would love to do that. Again, it’s at Rock park and it’s just beautiful down there and we’re really excited to host them for next year.”

And if you’re planning on attending the last food truck friday of this year, Schroeder says don’t forget to pack a blanket or chairs and your appetite.

“I just want to thank our community of family and friends who came out here,” said Schroeder. “It’s been an incredible success this year and with the amount of people coming out, we’re tracking over 75,000 people to attend our event.”

