Sanitization for our students

By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staffing shortages are across Washoe County. Because of this reality, our schools are not as clean as they should be.

The school community can combat this issue by being proactive in its sanitation efforts.

Disinfecting regularly has become second nature during our time in a pandemic. Educators, parents, and students need to practice these measures to stay safe and healthy.

Experts say masks are crucial and are making a difference. Besides preventing the Coronavirus, cold and flu season is right around the corner, and taking extra precautions will result in fewer people becoming sick.

Carol Calabrese, Senior Clinical Advisor and Infection prevention nurse, said schools and families need to be proactive during this time,

“Even without the pandemic we are in right now, cleaning and disinfecting should be done on an ongoing basis. One of the things we have learned through the course of this pandemic, maybe we weren’t cleaning and disinfecting in schools frequently as we should have been and maybe waiting until there were outbreaks.” Calabrese said.

For more information on how Washoe is keeping students safe and sanitized during the school year, click here.

