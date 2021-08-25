Advertisement

Rock Boulevard closed in Sparks as crews respond to fire

Police and firefighters respond to a fire at Rock Boulevard and C Street in Sparks, Nev. on...
Police and firefighters respond to a fire at Rock Boulevard and C Street in Sparks, Nev. on August 25, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:15 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Rock Boulevard is closed in Sparks as firefighters respond to a shed fire on C Street. Rock is shut down between Victorian Avenue and Prater Way.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators have not said how much damage the fire has done or if anyone was hurt.

Check back with this story for more information on this breaking story.

