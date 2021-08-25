Retired Reno Police Department canine Remi has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department said Wednesday that retired police service dog Remi died Tuesday.

Remi and handler Officer Jayson Hill were certified to work both in patrol and on narcotics. Remi served on the force from 2008 to 2017 Hill retired from the department in June 2020.

Remi was born on June 7, 2007, in Slovakia. Remi’s efforts were largely focused on assisting with drug interdiction of drugs and money moving through the Reno area via rail, bus, and commercial shipping, plus patrol duties.

Remi worked drug interdiction full time his last few years. in addition to his normal patrol duties. Remi spent his final working years assigned to drug interdiction full-time. Remi also showed off his skills annually at the Western States Police Canine Trials. RPD also said Remi loved the attention and affection he received from students when doing demonstrations at schools.

Reno Police Department police dog page: https://renopd.com/k9

