Advertisement

Health district: ‘COVID-19 testing has gone through the roof’

The Washoe County Health District said Wednesday "COVID-19 testing has gone through the roof."
The Washoe County Health District said Wednesday "COVID-19 testing has gone through the roof."(Abel Garcia)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District said Wednesday we are taking a step back in our fight against COVID-19.

Health officials released new numbers reporting 275 new COVID cases. That is higher than our 7-day moving average of new daily cases of 250.

So far in August, there have been 30 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County.

Health District Officer Kevin Dick made another push for more Nevadans to get vaccinated.

“We are in a situation where we have an increase in cases that is occurring now and a replay of what we were last fall with our hospitals filling up,” Dick said.

In Northern Nevada, 79 percent of the people requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP responds to this crash on US-95 in Hawthorne on Aug. 6, 2021.
Hawthorne man and 9-year-old killed in head-on crash
Smoke from nearby wildfires has caused poor air quality in Reno, Nev. (SkyFiber)
Wildfire smoke forces school, college closures
Oregon woman arrested for illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley.
Oregon fugitive arrested while illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley
Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District explains school cancelations due to smoke
Level of Community Transmission in Washoe County, Nevada
16 of Nevada’s 17 counties flagged for high risk of COVID transmission

Latest News

The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools
KOLO
Keeping schools clean and sanitized
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine