Health district: ‘COVID-19 testing has gone through the roof’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District said Wednesday we are taking a step back in our fight against COVID-19.

Health officials released new numbers reporting 275 new COVID cases. That is higher than our 7-day moving average of new daily cases of 250.

So far in August, there have been 30 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County.

Health District Officer Kevin Dick made another push for more Nevadans to get vaccinated.

“We are in a situation where we have an increase in cases that is occurring now and a replay of what we were last fall with our hospitals filling up,” Dick said.

In Northern Nevada, 79 percent of the people requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated.

