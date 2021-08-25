Advertisement

Code Yellow Lockdown lifted at Wooster High and Corbett Elementary

Reno Police follow up on a warrant arrest that prompted a precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown at...
Reno Police follow up on a warrant arrest that prompted a precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown at Wooster High and Corbett Elementary Wednesday.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown at Wooster High School and Corbett Elementary School has been lifted.

According to a post on the Washoe County School District’s website, the schools are returning to normal operations.

Both were put on Code Yellow Lockdowns Wednesday, August 25 just before 10 a.m. due to nearby police activity.

The Reno Police Department tells KOLO 8 News Now that officers were following up on a warrant arrest on Auburn Way near Wooster High. They said there is no threat to the nearby schools.

More details about the arrest are expected shortly.

