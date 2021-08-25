Carson’s Fremont Elementary closed for two days due to COVID-19

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Fremont Elementary School in Carson City will close Thursday and Friday for a thorough cleaning due to four confirmed COVID-19 infections, the Carson City School District said Wednesday.

The exposures require about a fifth of the student population to quarantine.

The district is closing the school out of an abundance of caution and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Students and staff will return to school Monday except for those considered close contacts of the infected people.

Students who need to quarantine will use a modified learning model for their isolation periods. Parents are asked to work out plans with school officials.

The school district asks parents to screen students daily before school and to keep any students home who have cold or flu symptoms.

