Carson City Events this weekend

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - There is no shortage of events and activities to choose from this weekend in Carson City.

The schedule includes some of the community’s summertime staples and also kicks off the return of general season trains by the V&T Railway Commission.

Capital City Brewfest is from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28. Say cheers! More than two dozen brewers and distillers are expected to line Curry Street, with live music in McFadden Plaza, for this annual summertime event, the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Carson City. Money raised helps fund the organization’s scholarships and other community projects. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Outlaw Flat Trac Race is Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28. Get ready for some rip roarin’ action with the Outlaw Flat Trac Motorcycle Races taking place at Fuji Park. Ametuer races will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the evening program starts at 7 p.m. A Benefit Race, Firemen vs. Police, will take place Friday, Aug. 27, with a portion of the gate cost going to benefit local Fire and Police departments. Ticket cost is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Those who purchase an adult ticket Friday night, receive free entry for one child.

Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28. Los Coast will take to The Change Companies stage at The Brewery Arts Center for the second-to-last Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series event this summer. These free, family-friendly concerts are a great way to spend time with friends and family.

V&T Railway Rides Again at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28. After 18 months since its last excursion, V&T Railway and the historic Engine No. 18 return to the tracks for exciting round trip rides from Carson City to Virginia City. The abbreviated season returns with ceremony and festivities at Eastgate Depot in Carson City, launching regular Saturday and Sunday trips through Oct. 31, followed by the return of the Polar Express this holiday season. Click here to buy tickets for the general season.

Summertime staples continue:

Carson City’s Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 25

Nevada State Prison Tours, various Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Oct. 31

Carson City Ghost Walk, 6 and 7 p.m., Saturdays through October

