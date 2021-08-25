Advertisement

Caldor Fire smoke hides Tahoe’s beauty, worries residents

Fire information booth at Round Hill, Lake Tahoe
Fire information booth at Round Hill, Lake Tahoe(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - Tahoe’s famous natural beauty is hidden for the moment behind a gray curtain of smoke from the Caldor Fire.

The smoke not only keeps the lake and surrounding mountains out of sight, the fire itself is beyond view. But it’s also is an ever present worrying reminder that the fire out there.

”We’ve had a lot of calls from people wondering when the smoke is going to leave,” says South Tahoe’s Fire Chief Clive Savacool. Is all the ash that we see on our cars in the morning an indication the fire is coming in this direction? The answer is no. That’s just the weather pattern we have in the Tahoe Basin.”

There’s reason behind that concern though. People here have been watching TV coverage of this fire and others, seeing the destruction elsewhere and for those who’ve lived here more than a few years, memory of the Angora Fire that tore through a local neighborhood is front of mind on days like this.

So, many are seeking out information displays in the community and some say they are packed and ready to go.

“Yes. We are ready,” says 94 year old Marge Bornino. “We are. Our neighbors are kind of casual.”

But Chief Savacool says “There are no evacuation orders in place. We have evacuation centers identified, but there’s no indication at all that we want to send people down there right now.”

Given the fire’s location and current behavior it’s unlikely that call will come. At the moment the message seems to be remain calm and informed.

“One of the key factors we’re trying to push is getting your information from a reliable source,” says Chief Savacool. “The incident has a website at CalFire. El Dorado county Sheriff’s office has a website for this incident. The city of South Lake Tahoe has that information. Information from outside those sources may not be accurate.”

Accurate information is available on the city, county and CalFire’s website, www.fire.ca.gov.

