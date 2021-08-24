Air quality severely impacting Wolf Pack’s ability to prepare for season opener at Cal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the second time in as many weeks the Nevada football team will not have practice at Wolf Pack Park.

Instead, the team will practice in Stanford, California. Smoke just continues to roll through Northern Nevada which is keeping the team from preparing for their Week 1 matchup against Cal. That game is September 4.

“We have very limited options,” Nevada Head Coach Jay Norvell said of where his team can train.

It doesn’t matter the direction: north, east, south, west - the smoke from the various wildfires in California has affected everyone, but especially the Nevada football team. With practices outside Norvell has had to call an audible and move his team to a safer situation: the campus of the Cardinal. \

Norvell says his strong relationship with Stanford Head Coach, David Shaw, has enabled the Silver and Blue to get some work in.

“Without that opportunity to go to Stanford we really wouldn’t have had a productive camp at all,” said Norvell. “We’ve gotten so many reps when we went up there. It’s just not fair for these kids to play a football game if they haven’t been prepared properly. We’re just very grateful that we have an opportunity to get these practices in.”

Norvell says he’s looked at every alternative. Indoor facilities, like convention centers, don’t have the proper surface to hold full-contact practices.

Every rep matters with the season opener less than two weeks away. Norvell adds some good has come out of practicing on the road.

“Our meetings were incredible,” he said of the time spent at Stanford last week. “We had some of the best meetings that we’ve had. Kids told personal stories about their family, and losing family members. We all got to know each other a lot better.”

Nevada will practice at Stanford through Saturday before assessing where to work next week.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.