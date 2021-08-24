Advertisement

Washoe County School District explains school cancelations due to smog

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) says it does not rely on a single number to determine when poor quality should cancel classes.

A WCSD statement says its Emergency Manager considers a number of factors whenever the air quality reaches the Hazardous level or worse, “We weigh a number of factors including the potential for prolonged exposure to hazardous air for students who wait for the bus, students who walk to school, the requirements for increased ventilation on our buses, and information provided by the National Weather Service about weather patterns potentially improving or worsening air quality conditions.”

The WCSD relies on the EPA’s AirNow.gov site for air quality reports.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from...
Caldor Fire: 104,309 acres, 5% contained
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Dixie Fire: Now 725,821 acres; containment up to 40%
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued its first...
Air quality in Reno/Sparks considered ‘Hazardous’
All Washoe County School District campuses closed Monday due to air quality
KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
Local housing market from ‘white hot’ to ‘red hot’

Latest News

A rare sight: bicyclist on Reno's smoke streets 8/23/21
Smoke drives most, but not all, cyclists off the streets
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Carson City School District logo.
Carson City School District outlines when air quality will cancel classes
Menu at Swill Coffee & Wine
Swill Coffee & Wine offers COVID vaccination clinic