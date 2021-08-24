Washoe County School District explains school cancelations due to smog

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) says it does not rely on a single number to determine when poor quality should cancel classes.

A WCSD statement says its Emergency Manager considers a number of factors whenever the air quality reaches the Hazardous level or worse, “We weigh a number of factors including the potential for prolonged exposure to hazardous air for students who wait for the bus, students who walk to school, the requirements for increased ventilation on our buses, and information provided by the National Weather Service about weather patterns potentially improving or worsening air quality conditions.”

The WCSD relies on the EPA’s AirNow.gov site for air quality reports.

