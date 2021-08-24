Nevada’s Lieutenant Governor heads to White House

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kate Marshall officially arrived on the political scene when she was sworn in as Nevada Treasurer way back in 2006. She served two-terms. In 2011 she lost in a special election for a vacated congressional seat. She ran for Secretary of State in 2014 with a progressive election platform--considered commonplace now in Nevada.

In 2018 Marshall was elected Lieutenant Governor.

Then a call from the President of the United States.

“To me you serve at the pleasure of the president. But you are serving your country,” says Marshall.

Marshall says she will be a senior advisor to governors in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. A big title for a big job. She will be a liaison with state governors and the White House.

“Our governors in this country are front line on everything. On health, on our economy, on our climate,” she says.

The lieutenant governor says she’s been honored to serve the people of Nevada. Her jobs have been varied over the years. She served as president over the Nevada Senate.

“That is like conducting an orchestra of many instruments that are not all in tune,” she says of that official duty.

As lieutenant governor she also works on tourism, transportation and economic development.

During the pandemic she came up with “Delivering with Dignity.” Each week seniors and veterans received meals from local restaurants who were subsidized by local donations. It was a win-win proposition where in just five weeks more than 10,000 meals had been served and the numbers kept growing.

“It was incredible,” says Marshall.

This past legislature she spear headed “Dark Skies” legislation where rural counties, ranches and refuges could apply for the designation and attract tourists to their area.

“And people have to stay another night,” says Marshall with a laugh.

Marshall says she feels a calling to serve the president. But it is the people of Nevada who she is reluctant to leave behind.

“At the end of the day, they put aside the partisanship and say what are we going to do to make it work. And I hope to bring that value to D.C,” she says. Marshall will tender her resignation in the next couple of weeks.

The constitution states the governor can name a replacement or leave the position vacant.

All constitutional offices in Nevada are up for election in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.