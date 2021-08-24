Mental health impacts of prolonged wildfire smoke

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Feeling fatigued and drained? Wildfire smoke may be to blame.

For over a month, smoke from the wildfires in Northern California continue to spread across Northern Nevada, degrading the air quality over the last several weeks.

The smoke not only robs us away from clean air but is forcing us to stay inside, which Dr. Rick Swecker from Family First Chiropractic says can lead to us feeling trapped both physically and mentally.

“Right now during these times, dealing with the smoke and an infection running in our community, it’s so important to have all hands on deck,” explained Dr. Swecker. “When we have these gray dark skies and it’s so cloudy and smoky, we tend to get depressed. Actually emotional stress is the number one killer of our immune system. When we get emotionally depressed, we go into a flight or fight mode, so all our resources are being pulled away from our healthy immune system.”

He recommends at least thirty minutes of movement, staying hydrated, and to stay on top of a good diet as toxins from the smoke depletes your energy.

“Make sure you get a good night’s sleep but also during the day, when you’re feeling a little off you want to balance working hard and playing hard but also resting hard,” added Dr. Swecker. “One thing we’ve learned from quarantine and isolation is that it’s still really important for us to find connections. so use this time to call a friend or call a loved one and connect outside of yourself but you can also connect within yourself through meditation or activities that you really enjoy to do.”

To learn more about Family First Chiropractic, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.