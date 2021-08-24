Advertisement

Lake Tahoe Community College campus to remain closed through Friday

Lake Tahoe Community College will remain closed through Friday, August 27th.(Vance Fox | ©VanceFox.com)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) has announced that it will extend the closure of its physical campus through Friday, August 27th for staff, faculty and students.

The closure is due to smoke levels from the Caldor Fire and fire related concerns.

LTCC administrators say the closure includes the Child Development Center, Physical Education Building, and all other offices and departments on campus.

College services will be available to students virtually at the Cranium Cafe.

Fall classes at LTCC are scheduled to begin Monday, September 13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

