Health impacts from wildfire smoke

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfire smoke has been impacting the area for a month now. The poor air quality we have experienced can lead to health problems.

It is important to know the impacts of breathing in this kind of air, along with knowing there are ways to keep yourself safe.

As the winds travel westward into the Reno area, microscopic soot particles from the fire stick together to create larger ones. This irritates our respiratory system.

People can experience wheezing, coughing, or even shortness of breath. Nasal passages can begin to burn as well. Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, allergist-immunologist specialist, recommends using a nasal saline rinse for a solution. When it comes to our eyes, she says lubricating eye drops can help dry eyes.

Dr. Dhatt also mentioned who is greatly at risk during this time,

“If that exposure is just for a few weeks it is found that most of the side effects are reversible, but the short term effects are more in the population that is vulnerable to the wildfire smoke which is little children and teenagers because of the amount of air they inhale per their body weight is more than adults,” Dhatt said.

The reality is the impact of these fires will be felt long after these fires are out. Dr. Dhatt said what we can do during this time when air quality is poor,

“The best thing you can do is staying indoors given that the AQI is in the 300 range, it is intended for all groups, not just people who have conditions that make them vulnerable, but if one has to be outdoors N-95 masks are quite helpful. Dhatt said.

Check your air filters in your home, keep windows closed, and wash clothes you have worn outdoors right when you get home to rid yourself of any lingering smoke.

