Hawthorne man and 9-year-old killed in head-on crash

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Hawthorne man and a 9-year-old died in a head-on crash in Mineral County, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened Friday, August 6 around 12 p.m. on US-95 in Hawthorne.

Troopers said a red Mazda 5 was heading south on US-95 and a black Chevrolet Impala was heading north on US-95. The driver of the Mazda was in a passing zone and moved into northbound travel lanes to pass vehicles.

The driver of the Mazda and the driver of the Chevrolet both swerved but hit each other head-on, investigators said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 42-year-old Joshua Hodges, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 9-year-old rear passenger of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital, but died upon arrival.

