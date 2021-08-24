Advertisement

Hawthorne man and 9-year-old killed in head-on crash

NHP responds to this crash on US-95 in Hawthorne on Aug. 6, 2021.
NHP responds to this crash on US-95 in Hawthorne on Aug. 6, 2021.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM PDT
MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Hawthorne man and a 9-year-old died in a head-on crash in Mineral County, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened Friday, August 6 around 12 p.m. on US-95 in Hawthorne.

Troopers said a red Mazda 5 was heading south on US-95 and a black Chevrolet Impala was heading north on US-95. The driver of the Mazda was in a passing zone and moved into northbound travel lanes to pass vehicles.

The driver of the Mazda and the driver of the Chevrolet both swerved but hit each other head-on, investigators said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 42-year-old Joshua Hodges, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 9-year-old rear passenger of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital, but died upon arrival.

