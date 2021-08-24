16 of Nevada’s 17 counties flagged for high risk of COVID transmission

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County again was one of 16 of Nevada’s 17 counties flagged for having high or substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission, state health leaders reported Tuesday.

The other counties flagged this week include Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Storey, and White Pine.

Storey County has a high transmission rate for the second week in a row and, in accordance with updated state guidance, more stringent masking requirements, as laid out by the CDC, will go into effect on Friday, August 27.

Esmeralda and Lander counties are now noted as having a high or substantial transmission rate. If the county maintains a substantial or high risk for another week, the more stringent masking requirements, as laid out by the CDC, will go into effect on Friday, September 3.

White Pine’s rate dropped from high to substantial this week. Eureka County has been noted as low for three weeks.

