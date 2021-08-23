WCSO searching for missing woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who left her family’s home and is considered endangered.

Jordin Rider, 25, was last seen on her family’s surveillance camera leaving on August 17.

The sheriff’s office said she has an underlying condition and her family is concerned for her welfare.

Rider is described as white, 5′3″, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (775) 785-WCSO. Refer to case #WC21-4001.

