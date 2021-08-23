Advertisement

Washoe County working to limit human trafficking with new PSA campaign

The PSA campaign can be seen on billboard around Reno
The PSA campaign can be seen on billboard around Reno(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s far from just a local problem.

The issue of human trafficking continues to be prevalent in Nevada. Washoe County says our states commercial sex market is the largest of any per capita - with approximately 5,000 individuals sold for sex in an average month.

Cara Paoli is the division director for children’s services with the Washoe County human services agency, and she says the business for some is quite lucrative.

“It’s usually men that are exploiting several youth,” she said. “Often times they are making over $200,000 for every child they work with.”

The county recently debuting a new PSA campaign targeting this issue. It’s called “People are not products.”

If you know about human trafficking in Northern Nevada, call 1-833-900 safe.

