Swill Coffee & Wine offers COVID vaccination clinic

Menu at Swill Coffee & Wine
Menu at Swill Coffee & Wine
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For those waiting for F-D-A approval of the COVID shot, it came today for the Pfizer Vaccine. Coincidentally, tomorrow, August 24, from 2:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon Swill Coffee and Wine will be the location of a neighborhood COVID vaccine clinic. Along with the vaccine the business is offering a free beverage with each shot.

Swill owners say four nurses from Washoe County Health District will be on hand to answer questions and administer the shot. The owners hope the neighborhood location will make it easier to residents to stop by, get a COVID shot, and then have a free drink.

“When you are done with getting your shot, you are gong to get a ticket for a free drink or whatever you want. Beer, it could be a glass of wine, a latte, whatever you want. But you have to get the shot.” Says Jordan Shirts, a barista at Swill.

Shirts says the clinic is just one in a long line of community events Swill owners have participated in over the years.

Participants must be 12 years or older to get the shot. Those 18 years or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All vaccinated Nevadans are automatically entered in a state lottery to win cash prizes.

Swill Coffee & Wine is located at 33-66 Lakeside Court in Reno.

