Police: Driver suffered medical episode in Sparks Blvd. crash

Police said a driver likely had a medical episode before this crash in Sparks on Sunday.
Police said a driver likely had a medical episode before this crash in Sparks on Sunday.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The driver who crashed into a light pole in Sparks Sunday afternoon likely had a medical episode, Sparks Police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. August 22, 2021 on Sparks Boulevard at Baring Boulevard.

Police said a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was traveling behind the vehicle and witnessed the driver crash into the pole. The trooper found the driver unresponsive and not breathing and started life-saving measures.

The driver, an 83-year-old Sparks resident, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released, while officials notify next of kin.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

