Police: Driver suffered medical episode in Sparks Blvd. crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The driver who crashed into a light pole in Sparks Sunday afternoon likely had a medical episode, Sparks Police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. August 22, 2021 on Sparks Boulevard at Baring Boulevard.

Police said a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was traveling behind the vehicle and witnessed the driver crash into the pole. The trooper found the driver unresponsive and not breathing and started life-saving measures.

The driver, an 83-year-old Sparks resident, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released, while officials notify next of kin.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.