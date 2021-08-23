Oregon fugitive arrested while illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman wanted in Oregon on eight felony counts and a misdemeanor was arrested Monday while illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Ivory Sylvester, 33, and a man were seen with multiple vehicles west of the Horizon Hills neighborhood shortly after 7 a.m. on August 23, 2021.

Deputies responded after a considered resident called to report them.

When deputies approached the two, they determined Sylvester and the man were in the process of illegally dumping two vehicles and a flatbed trailer.

Items that the sheriff's office said were illegally dumped by Sylvester and a man who has not been identified. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects claimed to live in Lemmon Valley, but Sylvester gave deputies a suspended Oregon state driver’s license. They determined she was wanted out of Umatilla County, Oregon on a $250,000 fugitive warrant.

Sylvester was immediately taken into custody. The man was cited for illegal dumping.

The two vehicles and flatbed trailer were all towed from the scene.

Anyone who comes across illegal dumping in progress is reminded to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO with information, such as the location, suspect description, vehicle description, license plate number, and a description of the material being dumped.

Persons who come across an existing illegal dump site are encouraged not to touch anything and to report the site through the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office app.

For information about alternatives to illegal dumping, visit the Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful website.

