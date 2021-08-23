Advertisement

Oregon fugitive arrested while illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley

Oregon woman arrested for illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley.
Oregon woman arrested for illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman wanted in Oregon on eight felony counts and a misdemeanor was arrested Monday while illegally dumping in Lemmon Valley, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Ivory Sylvester, 33, and a man were seen with multiple vehicles west of the Horizon Hills neighborhood shortly after 7 a.m. on August 23, 2021.

Deputies responded after a considered resident called to report them.

When deputies approached the two, they determined Sylvester and the man were in the process of illegally dumping two vehicles and a flatbed trailer.

Items that the sheriff's office said were illegally dumped by Sylvester and a man who has not...
Items that the sheriff's office said were illegally dumped by Sylvester and a man who has not been identified.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects claimed to live in Lemmon Valley, but Sylvester gave deputies a suspended Oregon state driver’s license. They determined she was wanted out of Umatilla County, Oregon on a $250,000 fugitive warrant.

Sylvester was immediately taken into custody. The man was cited for illegal dumping.

The two vehicles and flatbed trailer were all towed from the scene.

Anyone who comes across illegal dumping in progress is reminded to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO with information, such as the location, suspect description, vehicle description, license plate number, and a description of the material being dumped.

Persons who come across an existing illegal dump site are encouraged not to touch anything and to report the site through the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office app.

For information about alternatives to illegal dumping, visit the Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from...
Caldor Fire: 104,309 acres, 5% contained
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Dixie Fire: Now 725,821 acres; containment up to 40%
KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
Local housing market from ‘white hot’ to ‘red hot’
All Washoe County School District campuses closed Monday due to air quality
Derek Rowley
Suspect arrested; Amber Alert canceled for two boys from Utah

Latest News

The PSA campaign can be seen on billboard around Reno
Washoe County working to limit human trafficking with new PSA campaign
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jordin Rider.
WCSO searching for missing woman
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued its first...
Air quality in Reno/Sparks considered ‘Hazardous’
Police said a driver likely had a medical episode before this crash in Sparks on Sunday.
Police: Driver suffered medical episode in Sparks Blvd. crash