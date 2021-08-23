Advertisement

Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The next host of “Jeopardy” is Mayim Bialik. Well, temporarily, anyway.

Sources at the show say Bialik has been tapped to tape several weeks’ worth of the game show.

That comes after recently selected host Mike Richards stepped down after offensive remarks he previously made on a podcast surfaced.

Bialik had been slated to only host “Jeopardy!” prime time specials before stepping in to host the main show.

But it may not be so temporary.

One source said Sony executives are considering making her permanent host if she can figure out how to work on the show while also shooting her Fox sit-com “Call Me Kat.”

Bialik is best known for her starring roles on “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

She took more than a decade off from acting when she graduated high school and earned a PhD in neuroscience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from...
Caldor Fire: 98,149 acres. 338 structures destroyed
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Dixie Fire: Now 725,821 acres; containment up to 40%
KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
Local housing market from ‘white hot’ to ‘red hot’
All Washoe County School District campuses closed Monday due to air quality
Derek Rowley
Suspect arrested; Amber Alert canceled for two boys from Utah

Latest News

Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued its first...
Air quality in Reno/Sparks considered ‘Hazardous’
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii