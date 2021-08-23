Incline schools canceled for Monday due to air quality

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - As a result of the poor air quality, the Washoe County School District says all classes in the Incline village area have been cancelled for Monday.

This applies to all elementary, middle, and high schools in the Incline Village area.

The district says it expects the air quality to remain at a hazardous or very unhealthy level through most of the day.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.