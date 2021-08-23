Advertisement

Incline schools canceled for Monday due to air quality

(KOLO)
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - As a result of the poor air quality, the Washoe County School District says all classes in the Incline village area have been cancelled for Monday.

This applies to all elementary, middle, and high schools in the Incline Village area.

The district says it expects the air quality to remain at a hazardous or very unhealthy level through most of the day.

