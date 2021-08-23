Advertisement

Florida couple accused of using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii

Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii.(Hawaii Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Two people from Florida were arrested in Hawaii accused of trying to use fake vaccination cards.

HNN reports Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo, of Miami, Florida, flew to Oahu with their two children and tried to skirt the state’s Safe Travel’s program with the fake vaccination cards.

According to court documents, the couple also had fake vaccine cards for their kids — who were born in 2016 and 2017 — and are too young to be vaccinated.

The family was fined a total of $8,000.

“The Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe,” the AG’s office said in a statement to HNN.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis intercepted a shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, WVUE-TV reported.

Buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from...
Caldor Fire: 98,149 acres. 338 structures destroyed
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Dixie Fire: Now 725,821 acres; containment up to 40%
KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
Local housing market from ‘white hot’ to ‘red hot’
All Washoe County School District campuses closed Monday due to air quality
Derek Rowley
Suspect arrested; Amber Alert canceled for two boys from Utah

Latest News

Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued its first...
Air quality in Reno/Sparks considered ‘Hazardous’
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say