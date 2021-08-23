Advertisement

Carson City School District outlines when air quality will cancel classes

Carson City School District logo.
Carson City School District logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has provided details on when administrators will cancel classes due to poor air quality.

The District says, if the AirNow.gov website shows the Air Quality Index (AQI) at or above 400 for the 89701 zip code by 5:30 A.M., and if the air conditions are not expected to improve, the District will cancel classes for the day.

If the AQI reaches or exceeds 400 after schools are in session, the school district will remain in session but students will be kept inside.

Administrators say if the AQI is in the “Unhealthy” 150 range or worse, all outdoor activities including athletics, physical education and recess will be canceled or moved indoors.

The District’s statement adds, “The district feels the safest and best place for students to learn during a scheduled school day is in their desk at school. However, parents are encouraged to use discretion. Students with respiratory or other preexisting health conditions may necessitate individual adaptation.”

If parents do not receive a text, email or phone call, and if there is no announcement on the District’s homepage, school will remain open and in session.

