California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

In Northern California, where most of the blazes are burning, there are no red flag warnings for critical conditions Monday but state officials say fire danger will remain elevated through midweek.

Containment has increased to 40% at the Dixie Fire, which has burned more than 1,130 square miles in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades.

More than 1,200 buildings have burned.

Southwest of Lake Tahoe, the Caldor Fire has destroyed 447 buildings.

